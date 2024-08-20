VIDEO: West Huntspill’s Crossways Inn receives 2024 South West Pub of the Year award

The landlords of West Huntspill’s Crossways Inn have this week received the 2024 CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) award for South West Regional Pub of the Year.
The team from CAMRA visted the pub on Tuesday (August 20th), as pictured here, to present the award to landlord Steve Dean, watched by locals.
The Crossways is the current Somerset CAMRA branch Pub of the Year and has now gone on to win the regional title.
CAMRA’s South West regional director Peter Bridle, who presented the award on Tuesday, said: “The Crossways Inn is a wonderfully run and welcoming community pub with fantastic customer service with a superb drinks and food offering.”
“The 17th century pub has many real ales on offer and supports many independent West Country breweries. There is also a wide range of other drinks including real cider.”
As always, CAMRA branches in the region nominated many top quality pubs and the level of entries in the competition was extremely high.
The Crossways is very highly regarded by the Somerset CAMRA branch who have voted it branch ‘Pub of the Year’ on ten occasions over the last twelve years.
Landlord Steve Dean told Burnham-On-Sea.com he “is highly delighted by this award which he dedicates to all his staff and family who have made this possible.”