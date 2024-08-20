15 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 21, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews called to Berrow camp site amid reports of caravan on fire

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Burnham fire engine

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to a holiday site in Berrow on Tuesday evening (August 20th) after reports of a caravan on fire.

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, Cheddar and Ilminster were sent to the camp site in the village ay 6.11pm.

A spokesman says: “Fire control received several 999 calls reporting a possible caravan on fire at a camp site.”

“Three fire engines were sent and on arrival they confirmed that this fire was actually involving hedging and wooden fencing, but was spreading to two static caravans.”

The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus.

“The fire was accidental and the damage was mainly to the hedging and fencing, with slight damage to the external of the caravans.”

