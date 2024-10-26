Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store gives funding boost to Friends of Burnham Hospital

Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store has presented a funding boost to the town’s hospital.

The team from the Friends of Burnham Hospital received a donation of £500 on Saturday (October 25th) towards the group’s work at the War Memorial Hospital in Love Lane.

Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store community champion, Roz Benney, said: “Money is raised for local good causes from the sale of second-hand books donated by customers.”

She adds: “The proceeds are given out to local charities and good causes through the year – and we are pleased to have chosen the Friends of Burnham Hospital this quarter who do such important work.”

The Friends of Burnham Hospital’s Ceri Joyce said: “A big thank you goes to Burnham’s Tesco store and its customers for their kind support – it is very much appreciated.”

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital is a charitable foundation dedicated to helping those in need.

“With the dedication of our volunteers, staff members, and partners, we strive to improve the lives of everyone who needs help within the community,” adds a spokesperson. “The Friends have raised from events, donations and legacies, more than £2,000,000 since 1966. This has been spent on a variety of equipment, as well as the fabric of the hospital. Some of the major projects include the building of the conservatory, the purchase and refurbishment of the Peter Holmes Annexe and the provision of a state of the art Ophthalmic Suite.”

“The Hospital is equipped with the most modern and up to date electronic beds and mattresses funded by the Friends. An extensive refurbishment took place 2009/10 using £310,000 of Friends money and £400,000 from the Trust. The project involved the Friends working closely with the PCT to improve patient privacy, dignity, security and infection control. In addition, the Friends have paid for many items, including patient dining room furniture and awnings above ward windows.”

Roz added Tesco is happy to give its backing to the group and thanked customers who have bought books at the store to raise the funds. Last year, a new life-saving defibrillator was installed outside Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre with the support of Tesco.

Donations of books are welcomed by team at the Burnham-On-Sea store.