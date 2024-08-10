Burnham-On-Sea theatre displaying work from students of Willowherb Studios

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is displaying work throughout the summer from students of Willowherb Studios.

The artwork can be viewed by the public in the foyer area at the Theatre from Monday-Friday 9am-3.30pm.

A spokesperson from The Princess says: “Being able to offer space for local artists to display their work is an integral part of the what we do at The Princess Theatre.”

“We are so pleased to be able to offer this new space that hasn’t been used previously. The artwork that has been selected for display is the work of a collection of artists that attend Louise Squire’s workshops and art classes and has created a bright and welcoming space for all our patrons.”

Louise Squire of Willowherb Studio adds: “Willowherb Studio students are exhibiting their work in a new display space created at The Princess Theatre.”

“Some students have been with Willowherb Studio since its beginning, three years ago, some have more recently joined but it is fantastic to see the progress they have all made.”

“Classes are held at the studio in Burnham-On-Sea and provide a supportive and friendly learning environment for adults of all abilities. Courses have been so popular that an additional class on Tuesday afternoons has been added for September.”

“Saturday workshops are also available, where you can try out other creative techniques and are great fun. We hope that you enjoy the exhibition!”

If you would like any further information, you can contact Louise by email louise.willowherb@yahoo.com or via social media.