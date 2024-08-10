Burnham and Highbridge GP surgeries ranked by patients in new NHS survey

Highbridge Medical Centre in Pepperall Road, which ranks at position 61, had 44.20% of patients surveyed stating they had an “overall positive experience”, while 32.80% had an “overall negative experience”.

The GP Patient Survey covers GP practice services and asks about a patient’s last contact, your last appointment and overall experience. The survey questionnaire also includes questions about when GP practices are closed, plus health, pharmacy and dentist services.

The Burnham result was based on 105 survey responses while the Highbridge survey results were based on 98 survey reponses.

The results of the survey are published by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England on the GP Patient Survey website.