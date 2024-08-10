Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club to hold traditional summer fayre today

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club is holding a traditional summer fayre at the miniature railway in West Huntspill today (Sunday, August 11th).

The event runs from 12-4.30pm with free entry and free parking.

Rotary President Jimmy Lynch says: “We have a band, the train will be running, plus there will be traditional games like hook a duck, splat the rat, horse shoes and play your cards right. Cream teas will be for sale.”

“The popoular Rotary second hand book stall will be there along with tombolas and trade stands.”

“We still have space for craft sellers, and if you would like a pitch and have your own liability insurance call or text Jimmy on 07449814615.”

Create You will be running a craft activity through the afternoon.

And Jimmy has even agreed to go in the stocks and people can pay to throw wet sponges at him! “The aim is a traditional, but affordable, afternoon event.”

Pictured: Some of the preparations underway, including Jimmy with the hook a ducks