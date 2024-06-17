Burnham-On-Sea theatre hosts tribute show dedicated to popular American rock band

A tribute show dedicated to the popular American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival will be held in Burnham-On-Sea this month.

The Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Show comes to The Princess Theatre on Thursday 27th June with tickets priced at £20.

A spokesperson says: “They will bring you ‘The Green River Tour’ celebrating Creedence Clearwater Revival’s #1 Album ‘Green River’ and their #1 hit single ‘Bad Moon Rising’.”

“Experience a two-hour nostalgia trip back to 1969, the heady days of Woodstock and one of the most important musical periods in history, along with all the greatest hits including Proud Mary, Have You Ever Seen the Rain, Fortunate Son and many more.”

“Selling out venues internationally, they were invited to perform at The O2 Arena VIP Lounge in 2018 for guests at Fogerty’s show.”

“Review are established as the definitive tribute among theatre audiences, with an authentic, honest and power-packed celebration of the Creedence legacy. They conjure up the full throttle, high-energy experience of seeing Creedence on stage in their prime, and six decades on, we experience the spirit of Creedence reprised with Creedence Clearwater Review.”

The show will be held on Thursday 27th June with tickets on sale at £20. Bookings and details are available here.