Burnham-On-Sea theatre to host retro disco evening featuring hits from 1960s and 70s

The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea is to host a one-night-only disco event featuring hits from the 60s and 70s.

The event, called ‘Get Your Groove On – 60s & 70s Disco’ will be held on Friday, April 11th at 7pm. Local DJ James Panter-Wray will be spinning classic tunes from the decades.

A Princess Theatre spokeswoman says: “Whether it’s the twist, the hustle, or just letting loose, this is your night to shine and relive the magic of the music that changed an entire generation.”

“Step back in time and dance like no one’s watching. Dust off your best dance dress, get out those platform boots and flares and let’s bring the dance floor alive for an evening of groovy tunes and unforgettable memories.”

Those attending are encouraged to wear their best retro outfits for the chance to win a bar voucher.

Get Your Groove On will be a standing event, with limited unreserved seating available. Tickets for the event are priced at £15 and are available via the theatre’s website.

