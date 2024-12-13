Burnham-On-Sea town centre property sells at auction at the top of guide price

A four-storey mixed-use property in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea has sold at the top of its freehold guide price during an auction this week.

The property in Burnham-On-Sea’s Regent Street, pictured, sold for £180,000 on Wednesday (December 11th).

It has a vacant retail unit on its ground floor which was previously used as a hairdressing salon. It also has a first floor flat with two bedrooms, and a maisonette on the third and fourth floors.

Auctioneer David Henwood from Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers said: “The new owner has acquired a well located property within a stone’s throw of the sea front and close to the town centre.”

“It requires a programme of improvement works and they may wish to consider residential conversion of the ground floor commercial unit, subject to all the necessary consents.”

It was among 149 lots in the December sale by Clive Emson Auctioneers, which holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes.