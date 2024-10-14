Burnham-On-Sea travel agent shop temporarily closes for refurbishment

A busy Burnham-On-Sea town centre travel agent shop is getting a major revamp this month.

The TUI travel shop in Burnham-On-Sea High Street is currently temporarily closed while the overhaul goes ahead.

A spokesperson confirms: “Exciting news here at TUI Burnham, we are very happy to announce we are having a much needed refurb.”

“We cannot wait to show you all our new store.”

The store is closed until October 19th while the work is undertaken. Staff are on hand at the neighbouring Taunton store instead.