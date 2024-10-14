12.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Oct 15, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea travel agent shop temporarily closes for refurbishment
News

Burnham-On-Sea travel agent shop temporarily closes for refurbishment

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A busy Burnham-On-Sea town centre travel agent shop is getting a major revamp this month.

The TUI travel shop in Burnham-On-Sea High Street is currently temporarily closed while the overhaul goes ahead.

A spokesperson confirms: “Exciting news here at TUI Burnham, we are very happy to announce we are having a much needed refurb.”

“We cannot wait to show you all our new store.”

The store is closed until October 19th while the work is undertaken. Staff are on hand at the neighbouring Taunton store instead. 

Previous article
VIDEO: Giant crane lifts 423-tonne steel liner ring into position at Hinkley Point C
Next article
Major plans unveiled for Highbridge community hub to be replaced by enhanced facilities

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12.1 ° C
13.4 °
10.9 °
96 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com