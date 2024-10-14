Major plans unveiled for Highbridge community hub to be replaced by enhanced facilities

A community hub in Highbridge could soon be replaced with a new “significantly enhanced” building if formal plans gain the approval of Somerset Council.

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here on the plans to build a modern new community centre in place of the current Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive.

Now, Avalon Planning & Heritage has this month formally submitted a new planning application on behalf of the Sedgemoor Community Partnership to demolish the current Morland Community Hub and replace it with the new facilities plus a garden annexe, parking and landscaping.

The plans will see the replacement of the existing buildings with a new low impact, sustainable community hub that aims to “meet the needs of the community.”

The planning application adds that “the replacement facility will significantly enhance the site, in terms of both function and appearance, and will provide an essential hub for local people.”

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has submitted a letter in support of the proposal and a consultation evening at the hub, pictured above, was attended by local residents .

“The Morland Community Hub provides a diverse range of community-based initiatives for all the people of Highbridge, from a community food pantry to Brownies, from bingo to art and wellbeing Groups, this centre literally is the hub of the local community,” says the Town Council.

Cllr Roger Keen, who helps run the current hub, previously said the current building is “well past its sell-by date, and urgently needs redevelopment,” and that he is excited about the plans for the new building.

To comment on the plans, planning reference 11/24/00053, see www.somerset.gov.uk.