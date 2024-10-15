New Christmas department launches at Sopha in Highbridge with early festive event

Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being invited to embrace the festive spirit as Sopha in Highbridge opens its new Christmas department on Thursday, 17th October.

The special launch event will take place from 4pm to 7pm and will offer visitors an exclusive 10% off all Christmas decorations, available for that evening only.

Alongside shopping for decorations, visitors can enjoy mulled wine in the coffee shop and a magical early visit from Father Christmas, who will be giving children a selection box gift in aid of SADS UK, a charity close to the hearts of the team at Sopha.

“We’ve seen increasing interest in our Christmas decorations and accessories over the past few years,” says Matthew Scott, founder of Sopha. “This year, we decided to go big and create a dedicated Christmas shop within our store.”

“We’ve brought in a large choice of decorations, from Christmas trees and lights to baubles – so many baubles – and everything else you’d expect, like garlands, tea light holders, and Christmas-inspired home fragrances.”

“The Christmas shop will feature two curated themes: Classic Romance and White Christmas, offering a range of decorations that evoke both traditional and modern festive vibes. However, shoppers can also pick and mix individual baubles to create their perfect festive look.”

“At Sopha, we believe in offering our customers the freedom to choose, so while we’ve styled these two themes in-store, each item is available individually, allowing people to mix colours and styles to create something that feels uniquely theirs,” he adds.

“The launch event is the perfect opportunity to get ahead of the festive rush, find unique decorations, and give back to a worthy cause. The selection box gift from Father Christmas will support SADS UK, a charity that raises awareness of Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome and helps provide life-saving information and equipment to local communities including helping with our new external defibrillator earlier in the year.”

“October always feels too early for Christmas but in retail decorations have to be on sale before everyone starts putting them up and for the majority of households that’s only around six weeks away.”