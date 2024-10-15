Burnham-On-Sea Scout Group issues appeal for extra volunteers

Burnham-On-Sea Scout Group has this week issued an appeal for new volunteers.

The group says it is expanding and needs more helpers to continue to grow.

1st Burnham-On-Sea Scout Group offers a wide range of activities to local young people aged from 4 – 18, from camping to climbing and crafts to dragon boating.

“We currently have several vacancies to join our incredible team but are flexible so if you think you have skills to offer in a different way please just get in touch by emailing gsl@bosscouts.org.uk,” says a spokesman.

“These opportunities are fantastic for anyone regardless of experience. Its not only young people that have fun either, all our volunteers enjoy it too so why not join our team.”

Squirrel Team Members

“We are looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join our Squirrel Leadership Team. The new Squirrel Team Member(s) will work alongside our existing experienced Squirrel Leadership Team to deliver an exciting, varied program of weekly meetings and events for our youngest section (4 -6 year olds) Squirrels. From pitching tents and camping to Science experiments or craft activities our Squirrels get up to all sorts, there really is something for everyone and the young people learn some amazing life skills along the way. Our Squirrels meet every Wednesday during term time from 5 – 6pm at our Scout Hut. Any new team members would not need to commit to attending every week, we are happy to discuss any time you may be able to offer. This role is suitable for anyone over the age of 18, no scouting experience is required.”

Beaver Team Members

“We are looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join our Beaver Leadership Team. The new Beaver Team Member(s) will work alongside our existing experienced Beaver Leadership Team to deliver an exciting, varied program of weekly meetings and events four our Beaver Scout Section (6-8 year olds). From hiking and cycling or camping to creative and adventurous activities our Beavers get up to all sorts, there really is something for everyone and the young people learn some amazing life skills along the way. Our Beavers meet every Thursday during term time from 6 – 7:15pm at our Scout Hut. Any new team members would not need to commit to attending every week, we are happy to discuss any time you may be able to offer. This role is suitable for anyone over the age of 18, no scouting experience is required.”

Fundraising Team Members

“We are looking to grow our amazing fundraising team! Would you like to become part of the team who organise and deliver fundraising events for 1st Burnham-on-Sea Scout Group? This role could include supporting existing fundraising events, coming up with new fundraising ideas and planning fundraisers. We have more than one vacancy on the team and the role can be flexible to fit you and the time you have! The fundraising team meet approximately five times a year. This role is suitable for anyone, no scouting experience is required.”

Fundraising Team Leader

“We are looking for an organised enthusiastic individual to take on the new role of Fundraising Team Leader. This role includes organising fundraising team meetings as frequently as necessary (approximately 5 times per year), meeting with all fundraising team members to share ideas and progress on fundraising events. The Fundraising Team Leader will be responsible for ensuring all planned fundraising events are communicated with all members of the group and advertised appropriately. The Group leadership team will support the Fundraising Team Leader when required. This role is suitable for anyone over the age of 18, no scouting experience is required, it is equally suitable for new and existing volunteers.”

Grant and Funding Manager

“We have an exciting new volunteer role available for someone to join our Trustee board as our Grant and Funding Manager. The Grant and Funding Manager will be responsible for searching for and apply for Grants and other funding opportunities available to the group. The Group Treasurer and Group Leadership Team will support the Grant and Funding Manager in identifying possible projects to use the funding for and with any required financial information. This role is incredibly flexible with the Grant and Funding Manager able to use any time they have available however they choose to fulfil this role. The Grant and Funding Manager will be invited to attend 6 Trustee Board Meetings a year. This role is suitable for anyone over the age of 18, no scouting experience is required.”

If you are interested in joining the team, email gsl@bosscouts.org.uk or visit https://www.burnhamonseascouts.org.uk/volunteering/ for more information