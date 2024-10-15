PHOTOS: Comical Agatha Christie spoof to be performed by West Huntspill Players

A comical Agatha Christie spoof play is set to be performed by the award-winning West Huntspill Players drama group.

The West Huntspill Players have announced their October production will be “Murdered to Death” by Peter Gordon with a cast of colourful 1930s characters.

The production runs at the Balliol Hall in West Huntspill for four nights from Wednesday 23rd October until Saturday 26th of October inclusive, with curtain-up nightly at 7.30pm.

A spokesman adds: “You will have an opportunity to guess the murderer during the performance!”