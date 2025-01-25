Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Village to hold recruitment day today

Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Village is holding a recruitment day today (Saturday) when scores of seasonal opportunities will be available.

Taking place on Saturday January 25th 2025 between 10am and 4pm at the park in Burnham’s Marine Drive, it will offer a chance for those interested in seasonal jobs to find out more.

A spokeswoman says: “Come along on the day, feel free to bring a CV. Not all roles require experience as training is given, start dates from the middle of the February.”

“Lots of benefits are available, including discounts off Haven Holidays for the team, their family and friends, plus free use of most of the site amenities, and up to 50% off food, rewards and recognition schemes.”

Roles available: