Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jan 25, 2025
News

Busy start for new after-school childrens club in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new after-school club for children has seen a busy start in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this month.

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church has opened the new Remix Kids’ Club which meets every Thursday during term time, from 5.30pm to 7pm, for children in school years one to six.

“The new kid’s club being hosted by the team Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church is off to a flying start,” says a spokesperson.

“Children in school years one to six attending on a Thursday evening enjoy games, singing, bible stories, craft and competitions, led by Jacob Loveridge and a team of volunteers.”

The leader with responsibility for youth and children’s work at the church, Sarah Taylor, adds: “If the children enjoy it half as much as the team do, then we are confident they will keep coming.”

“We are delighted to welcome them in each week for 90 minutes of fun. Of all the activities, the messy games seem to be the most popular!”

“One such messy game, pictured, involved leaders having their faces covered in shaving foam whilst the children threw cheesy puffs at them to see how many would stick!”

To find out more information or register a child, click here.

