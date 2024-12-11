6.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Dec 11, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham's Octopus Children’s Daycare celebrates glowing Ofsted inspection report
News

Burnham’s Octopus Children’s Daycare celebrates glowing Ofsted inspection report

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Staff and children at Burnham-On-Sea’s Octopus Children’s Daycare are celebrating a glowing Ofsted inspection report.

The centre, situated in Winchester Road, has received a ‘good’ status in all areas during their latest Ofsted inspection in November.

Manager Janet Fielding says: “Everyone at the daycare is very happy with the report and feel it shows how hard both staff and children have been working in recent years.”

“We are very grateful to all the parents and carers who gave very positive feedback to the inspector.”

She added she “is delighted with the results and what the team have achieved for all their hard work.”

It comes as the Octopus Children’s Daycare team have been working with the community and have displayed a Christmas Tree at Burnham-On-Sea Library.

“The children have enjoyed making lots of colourful decorations to fill the tree. We have taken groups of children to go and decorate the tree and see their wonderful decorations,” adds Janet.

“We have set up a craft activity table in the library where the local children can come and make their own decoration and add it to the tree.”

Previous article
Somerset Council seeks suggestions of local sites for potential development
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea hotel launches Christmas memory tree raising funds for hospice

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Jatech Ltd

Double Brace

Circus Funtasia

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
6.3 ° C
7.2 °
5.9 °
80 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com