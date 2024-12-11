Burnham’s Octopus Children’s Daycare celebrates glowing Ofsted inspection report

Staff and children at Burnham-On-Sea’s Octopus Children’s Daycare are celebrating a glowing Ofsted inspection report.

The centre, situated in Winchester Road, has received a ‘good’ status in all areas during their latest Ofsted inspection in November.

Manager Janet Fielding says: “Everyone at the daycare is very happy with the report and feel it shows how hard both staff and children have been working in recent years.”

“We are very grateful to all the parents and carers who gave very positive feedback to the inspector.”

She added she “is delighted with the results and what the team have achieved for all their hard work.”

It comes as the Octopus Children’s Daycare team have been working with the community and have displayed a Christmas Tree at Burnham-On-Sea Library.

“The children have enjoyed making lots of colourful decorations to fill the tree. We have taken groups of children to go and decorate the tree and see their wonderful decorations,” adds Janet.

“We have set up a craft activity table in the library where the local children can come and make their own decoration and add it to the tree.”