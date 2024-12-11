Burnham-On-Sea hotel launches Christmas memory tree raising funds for hospice

A Burnham-On-Sea hotel is encouraging visitors to attach colourful baubles to its special Christmas tree as seasonal tributes to loved ones while raising funds for a local good cause.

The Victoria Hotel in Burnham’s Victoria Street is selling festive baubles – with space on each to write brief messages – with donations going to Weston Hospice.

Victoria landlord Mandy Pike says there has already been lots of interest in the annual scheme on its Christmas memory tree outside the hotel.

“We wanted to let our customers decorate the tree while raising money for a good cause,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“By doing this, we can help local people remember loved ones at Christmas and also help the good work of Weston Hospice.”

“The baubles are selling for a donation of £3 each for two for £5 and are available at the bar during opening hours.”

£1,000 was raised for the Highbridge Area Foodbank last Christmas from the Victoria Hotel’s Christmas tree fundraising.

Pictured: The Victoria Hotel’s Mandy Pike with the memory tree