Brean Down Fort closes for a fortnight’s filming for mystery production as rumours swirl

Brean Down Fort is closed to the public for two weeks this month while filming of a new production takes place.

A series of vehicles have been seen arriving at over the last few days and a film set has been formed at the end of the Down at the historic wartime fort.

A National Trust spokeswoman confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We can confirm that filming is taking place at Brean Down Fort from Dec 6th – 20th, and during this time the fort is closed.”

“The rest of the Down, the cafe and half of the car park are still open. Inevitably there may be some disruption for visitors while filming is taking place.”

She adds: “On average there are three film crews on location at National Trust places every day. Profits from filming go directly to each property/location used, supporting their essential conservation work.”

There has been speculation that they are filming scenes for a new Guy Ritchie Amazon Prime series, Young Sherlock, after some scenes were recently shot in Bristol. The series stars Oscar winner Colin Firth. Other rumours suggest it could be a major movie blockbuster.

Movies and TV shows filmed at Brean Down: