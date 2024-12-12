Local businesses shortlisted for 2025 Somerset Business Awards

Businesses and charities in the Burnham-On-Sea area have made the shortlist for the Somerset Business Awards 2025, which have been announced this week.

It was another record year for entries and the judges had a tough time deciding which firms to put through to the next stage of the competition, which is run annually by Somerset Chamber of Commerce.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the county-wide business awards which are supported once again by main sponsor Albert Goodman, plus a host of leading Somerset companies.

The 2025 shortlisted nominees come from all corners of the county, including Taunton, Wellington, Yeovil, Weston-super-Mare, Bridgwater, Minehead, Highbridge, Sandford, Clevedon, Cheddar, Clutton, Merriott, Shepton Mallet, Roadwater, Ilminster, Barrington, Langport, Rooksbridge, Wiveliscombe, Wells, Langport, Bleadon, Martock, Forton, Burrowbridge, Somerton and Middlezoy.

The shortlisted companies and charities will now be visited by the judges before they announce the finalists at the beginning of February. The grand final will be held at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston-super-Mare, on March 28, 2025.

Somerset Chamber Managing Director, David Crew, thanked everyone who had entered the awards for 2025 and said the most hotly contested categories had included Service Excellence, Small Business of the Year and Start-up of the Year.

“It was great to see so many entries from all corners of the county, representing a wide range of sectors and industries”, David said.

“The awards are a fantastic way to share success stories and I am grateful for the sponsorship and support of so many of Somerset’s leading businesses.

“I am looking forward to the final as it is always a great opportunity to celebrate the successes and achievements of Somerset’s many incredible businesses and organisations.”

Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year Award

Amarin Rubber & Plastics, Weston-super-Mare

Clevedon Salerooms, Clevedon

Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

Highbridge Caravan Centre Limited, Highbridge

Paul Smith Associates, Bridgwater

The Somerset Toiletry Company, Clutton

Wrencon, Norton Fitzwarren

Small Business of the Year (turnover up to £0.5 million) – sponsored by Gather Technology Ltd

ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott

Auxilium HR Solutions Ltd, Yeovil

Solace Business Management Ltd, Taunton

Mash Care Group, Yeovil

Milton and Chambers Ltd, Taunton

Transolva, Yeovil

Wessex Pop-up Coldrooms Ltd, Langport

Medium Business of the Year (turnover up to £5 million) – sponsored by Higos Insurance Services

able2achieve, Yeovil

Colour Clad Profiles Ltd, Rooksbridge

HalpinRobbins Ltd, Wellington

Kingdom TM Ltd, Wellington

Lendology CIC, Taunton

Riverside Holiday Village, Bleadon

WCI Group Ltd, Wiveliscombe

Large Business of the Year (turnover over £5 million) – sponsored by Netitude

Cardstream Group, Taunton

Berry & Escott Engineering, Ltd, Bridgwater

GSH (South West Consultancy) Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

JAO Groundworks Ltd, Taunton

The Somerset Toiletry Company, Clutton

Best Use of Digital Technology Award – sponsored by Evo Agency

PVS Group UK, Rooksbridge

Sequel Agency, Yeovil

Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton

Techosaurus Ltd, Yeovil

Zebra EM, Wiveliscombe

Charity of the Year Award – sponsored by Clarke Willmott

bibic, Langport

Brainwave, Bridgwater

Heads up Somerset Ltd, Wells

Interim Spaces, Shepton Mallet

It’s in the Bag, North Somerset

Somerset Cricket Foundation, Taunton

Employer of the Year – sponsored by The HR Dept

Battens Solicitors, Yeovil

Cardstream Group, Taunton

HalpinRobbins Ltd, Wellington

Talking Stick Digital, Bridgwater

Turnbull Infrastructure & Utilities, Bridgwater

Investing in Somerset Award – sponsored by Hinkley Point C

Battens Solicitors, Yeovil

Channel UK Events CIC, Minehead

Interim Spaces, Shepton Mallet

It’s in the Bag, North Somerset

MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater

The Somerset Toiletry Company, Clutton

Start-up of the Year Award – sponsored by Westcotts

Be. Laser & Skin Clinic, Taunton

Just Ceremonies, Taunton

Milton and Chambers Limited, Taunton

Oakwater Escapes, Ilminster

Squeak-a-Boo Pest Management, Barrington

The Little Farm Shed, Shepton Mallet

Apprentice of the Year Award – sponsored by University Centre Weston

Singer Instruments, Roadwater – Jack Lewis

South West Larder Limited (trading as Somerset Larder), Bridgwater – David Dickinson

Thatchers Cider, Sandford – Lily Wright

The Hollies Hotel Ltd, Martock – Ben Sinton

Turnbull Infrastructure & Utilities Ltd, Bridgwater – Finley Hodder

Visit Somerset, Wells – Toby Jones

Environmental and Sustainability Award – sponsored by Agratas

Alpine Grove, Forton

Balanced Energy Ltd, Bridgwater

DU Waterscapes, Ilminster

Green Machine SW Ltd, Highbridge

Riverside Holiday Village, Bleadon

Thatchers Cider, Sandford

Service Excellence Award – sponsored by Porter Dodson

bibic, Langport

Container Team, Weston-super-Mare

Elements Boutique Spa, Middlezoy

WCI Group Ltd, Wiveliscombe

Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms, Langport

West Country Drainage Services Ltd, Burrowbridge

Manufacturing and Engineering Award – sponsored by Leonardo

Bates Product Design, Highbridge

Berry & Escott Engineering, Bridgwater

Colour Clad Profiles Ltd, Rooksbridge

Kingdom TM Ltd, Wellington

Needles and Pins Aerospace, Somerton

Taunton Fabrications Ltd, Taunton

Business Resilience and Growth Award – sponsored by Barclays