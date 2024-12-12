Local businesses shortlisted for 2025 Somerset Business Awards

Businesses and charities in the Burnham-On-Sea area have made the shortlist for the Somerset Business Awards 2025, which have been announced this week.
It was another record year for entries and the judges had a tough time deciding which firms to put through to the next stage of the competition, which is run annually by Somerset Chamber of Commerce.
This year is the 20th anniversary of the county-wide business awards which are supported once again by main sponsor Albert Goodman, plus a host of leading Somerset companies.
The 2025 shortlisted nominees come from all corners of the county, including Taunton, Wellington, Yeovil, Weston-super-Mare, Bridgwater, Minehead, Highbridge, Sandford, Clevedon, Cheddar, Clutton, Merriott, Shepton Mallet, Roadwater, Ilminster, Barrington, Langport, Rooksbridge, Wiveliscombe, Wells, Langport, Bleadon, Martock, Forton, Burrowbridge, Somerton and Middlezoy.
The shortlisted companies and charities will now be visited by the judges before they announce the finalists at the beginning of February. The grand final will be held at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston-super-Mare, on March 28, 2025.
Somerset Chamber Managing Director, David Crew, thanked everyone who had entered the awards for 2025 and said the most hotly contested categories had included Service Excellence, Small Business of the Year and Start-up of the Year.
“It was great to see so many entries from all corners of the county, representing a wide range of sectors and industries”, David said.
“The awards are a fantastic way to share success stories and I am grateful for the sponsorship and support of so many of Somerset’s leading businesses.
“I am looking forward to the final as it is always a great opportunity to celebrate the successes and achievements of Somerset’s many incredible businesses and organisations.”
Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year Award
- Amarin Rubber & Plastics, Weston-super-Mare
- Clevedon Salerooms, Clevedon
- Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
- Highbridge Caravan Centre Limited, Highbridge
- Paul Smith Associates, Bridgwater
- The Somerset Toiletry Company, Clutton
- Wrencon, Norton Fitzwarren
Small Business of the Year (turnover up to £0.5 million) – sponsored by Gather Technology Ltd
- ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott
- Auxilium HR Solutions Ltd, Yeovil
- Solace Business Management Ltd, Taunton
- Mash Care Group, Yeovil
- Milton and Chambers Ltd, Taunton
- Transolva, Yeovil
- Wessex Pop-up Coldrooms Ltd, Langport
Medium Business of the Year (turnover up to £5 million) – sponsored by Higos Insurance Services
- able2achieve, Yeovil
- Colour Clad Profiles Ltd, Rooksbridge
- HalpinRobbins Ltd, Wellington
- Kingdom TM Ltd, Wellington
- Lendology CIC, Taunton
- Riverside Holiday Village, Bleadon
- WCI Group Ltd, Wiveliscombe
Large Business of the Year (turnover over £5 million) – sponsored by Netitude
- Cardstream Group, Taunton
- Berry & Escott Engineering, Ltd, Bridgwater
- GSH (South West Consultancy) Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
- JAO Groundworks Ltd, Taunton
- The Somerset Toiletry Company, Clutton
Best Use of Digital Technology Award – sponsored by Evo Agency
- PVS Group UK, Rooksbridge
- Sequel Agency, Yeovil
- Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton
- Techosaurus Ltd, Yeovil
- Zebra EM, Wiveliscombe
Charity of the Year Award – sponsored by Clarke Willmott
- bibic, Langport
- Brainwave, Bridgwater
- Heads up Somerset Ltd, Wells
- Interim Spaces, Shepton Mallet
- It’s in the Bag, North Somerset
- Somerset Cricket Foundation, Taunton
Employer of the Year – sponsored by The HR Dept
- Battens Solicitors, Yeovil
- Cardstream Group, Taunton
- HalpinRobbins Ltd, Wellington
- Talking Stick Digital, Bridgwater
- Turnbull Infrastructure & Utilities, Bridgwater
Investing in Somerset Award – sponsored by Hinkley Point C
- Battens Solicitors, Yeovil
- Channel UK Events CIC, Minehead
- Interim Spaces, Shepton Mallet
- It’s in the Bag, North Somerset
- MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater
- The Somerset Toiletry Company, Clutton
Start-up of the Year Award – sponsored by Westcotts
- Be. Laser & Skin Clinic, Taunton
- Just Ceremonies, Taunton
- Milton and Chambers Limited, Taunton
- Oakwater Escapes, Ilminster
- Squeak-a-Boo Pest Management, Barrington
- The Little Farm Shed, Shepton Mallet
Apprentice of the Year Award – sponsored by University Centre Weston
- Singer Instruments, Roadwater – Jack Lewis
- South West Larder Limited (trading as Somerset Larder), Bridgwater – David Dickinson
- Thatchers Cider, Sandford – Lily Wright
- The Hollies Hotel Ltd, Martock – Ben Sinton
- Turnbull Infrastructure & Utilities Ltd, Bridgwater – Finley Hodder
- Visit Somerset, Wells – Toby Jones
Environmental and Sustainability Award – sponsored by Agratas
- Alpine Grove, Forton
- Balanced Energy Ltd, Bridgwater
- DU Waterscapes, Ilminster
- Green Machine SW Ltd, Highbridge
- Riverside Holiday Village, Bleadon
- Thatchers Cider, Sandford
Service Excellence Award – sponsored by Porter Dodson
- bibic, Langport
- Container Team, Weston-super-Mare
- Elements Boutique Spa, Middlezoy
- WCI Group Ltd, Wiveliscombe
- Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms, Langport
- West Country Drainage Services Ltd, Burrowbridge
Manufacturing and Engineering Award – sponsored by Leonardo
- Bates Product Design, Highbridge
- Berry & Escott Engineering, Bridgwater
- Colour Clad Profiles Ltd, Rooksbridge
- Kingdom TM Ltd, Wellington
- Needles and Pins Aerospace, Somerton
- Taunton Fabrications Ltd, Taunton
Business Resilience and Growth Award – sponsored by Barclays
- Colour Clad Profiles Ltd, Rooksbridge
- Dowlas Property Group Ltd, Cheddar
- Lendology CIC, Taunton
- Needles and Pins Aerospace, Somerton
- Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms Ltd, Langport
- West Country Drainage Services Ltd, Burrowbridge