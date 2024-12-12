5.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 12, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea’s Monday Club achieves 5-star food hygiene rating award

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Trish Windle and myself Cath Searing at the Burnham-On-Sea Monday Club

Burnham-On-Sea’s Monday Club is celebrating after receiving a 5 star food hygiene rating.

The Monday Club, based at the Burnham Area Youth Centre in Cassis Close, provides people with learning difficulties with an opportunity to meet and socialise.

The club’s Cath Searing says: “It was excellent news for The Monday Club when we learnt that we have been awarded a 5 star rating for food hygiene.”

“All of the volunteer team are thrilled that everyone’s hard work has been recognised officially.”

Cath, pictured with Trish Windle, another volunteer responsible for helping her introduce all the necessary paperwork and standards, adds: “We look forward to continuing to serve good food produced in safe conditions to all of  their members.”

Pictured: Trish Windle and Cath Searing with the certificate at Burnham’s Monday Club

