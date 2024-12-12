Theatre show described as “feverishly funny feast of fun” coming to Burnham

A drama show described as a “feverishly funny feast of fun” will be coming to Burnham-On-Sea in April 2025.

The Princess Theatre will be hosting ‘There’s Something About Typhoid Mary’ on Saturday 5th April 2025.

Set in New York City in 1906, talented cook and Irish immigrant Mary Mallon takes a job preparing meals for a high society family who then begin to fall ill and die.

Health inspector George Soper will try ti stop Mary spreading her typhoid fever even as Mary says it is all a big coincidence.

Stu Mcloughlin plays Mary Mallon and Lucy Tuck is the germophobic George Soper in the hit comedy show which features live cooking on stage.

The show features live music, “deliciously tempting food you can eat at your peril”, gory deaths a plenty, puerile puppetry and sacksful of cross-dressing craziness.

Stage Talk Magazine describes the show as “one star for hygiene but five stars on the glee gauge: hugely enjoyable.”

Tickets are available on The Princess Theatre website here priced from £16 or call the box office on 01278 784464.

Warning: The show contains some very strong language and one of the characters throws some wheat around the stage so please don’t sit on the front row if you’re allergic.