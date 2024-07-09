Police issue appeal for witnesses and make arrest after assault in Highbridge

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after an alleged sexual assault in Highbridge at the weekend.

Officers were called to Burnham Road on Sunday morning (7th July) after the incident near the Esso filling station, pictured.

A Police spokesperson says: “A man has been arrested following a sexual assault in Highbridge over the weekend.”

“Officers received a report at around 9.50am on Sunday (7th July) that a woman had been grabbed and then repeatedly kissed by a man in his 70s along Burnham Road.”

“The suspect was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault, has been released on conditional bail, and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

“If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, please call 101 and quote reference 5224176251.”