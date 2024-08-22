Burnham residents criticise council for removal of grave tributes from local cemeteries

Residents in Burnham-On-Sea have hit out at the Town Council for removing scores of tribute items such as glass jars, ceramics and ornaments placed on graves at local cemeteries.

Several upset residents have expressed their shock and anger that the sentimental items are being moved from relatives’ graves at the council-run cemeteries in Brent Road and in Burnham and Highbridge.

The council has issued a full comment on the matter and explained that it has taken away items that “impede the safe maintenance and management of the cemeteries.”

One resident at the Brent Road cemetery said on Thursday: “It is incredibly disrespectful that tributes left by the graves of our relatives have been taken away like this. It is hugely upsetting and has been very poorly handled by the council.”

Another resident added: “At the bare minimum, the council should have contacted families individually in advance to explain if they had concerns about specific items being left around graves. A general blanket ban like this is the wrong way for this to have been handled.”

A spokesperson for the Town Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Town Council is responsible for three cemeteries in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge. They are managed and maintained in accordance with its own policies and procedures and Cemetery Regulations 2019, which are issued to anyone who is issued with an Exclusive Right of Burial or when a memorial permit is granted.”

“Earlier this year, during routine inspections, the Town Council noted that some tributes and items, such as glass jars, ceramics and ornaments were being placed on graves or in the Garden of Rest, in contravention of the Cemetery Regulations.”

“Notices were displayed at the cemeteries, reminding visitors of the regulations and allowing time for such items to be removed. The reason these items are not permitted is because they impede the safe maintenance and management of the cemeteries, which is carried out for the benefit of all visitors and staff.”

“Visitors were advised of the Town Council’s intention to remove such objects and were advised to contact the Town Council if they had any queries.”

The spokesperson adds: “The Town Council understands the importance of loved ones being able to pay their respects when visiting the cemeteries; we aim to provide a safe and dignified environment for this to take place. The Cemetery Regulations exist to ensure this happens and we appreciate the co-operation of visitors.”

“We cannot comment on specific complaints. We understand that emotions on this topic can run high and our aim is to deal with all complaints empathetically. We would advise anyone with concerns to contact the Deputy Town Clerk at info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.”