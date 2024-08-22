Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy celebrates GCSE results success

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Year 11 students at King Alfred School Academy are celebrating a great set of GCSE results with some brilliant individual performances across the board.

Students received their results today, as they all prepare for life at various post 16 providers across the region, having studied for the past five years at the school.

Parents and students collected their envelopes and shared their results with dozens of staff in attendance.

Many students will stay on at TKASA in their Sixth Form Centre and also had their enrolment interviews this morning. Others will now begin their studies at other providers in the local area.

Notable top achievers this year are – Ondrej Vamos (5 x Grade 9, 2 x Grade 8 and 2 x Grade 7), Olivia Moores (3 x 9, 3 x 8, 2 x 6, 1 D*), Amber Bonnington (7 x 8, 1 x 7, 1 x 6), Isaac Tillson (1 x 9, 4 x 8, 3 x 7, 1 x 6) and George Dyer (5 x 8, 2 x 7, 1 x 6, 1 Merit).

Several students also showed really impressive progress from predictions at the start of their GCSE journey at the school, the top students in this case being Evie Pierson, Byron Elton, Tahsina Akther, Jack Dyett and Kiki Nixon.

Headteacher, Dan Milford, said: “It was great to see so many parents and families in school today supporting their children collecting their GCSE results. It really does show what a great community school TKASA is and it was lovely to see so many happy, smiling students.”

“As always, we are incredibly proud of all of our students, whatever their results today, and we wish them all the luck for the future. Obviously, it is great to see many of our students signing up for our Sixth Form next year and others joining us from different schools in the area.”

“We still have places available in our Sixth Form, so please contact the school if you are interested.”

Ivor Brittan, Head of Year for the year group, added: “I am incredibly proud of the year 11s and everything they have achieved.”

“They are a fantastic year group and it has been a real pleasure to have been their head of year through all the ups and downs of the last 4 years. I will miss them but wish each and every one of them a successful future.”