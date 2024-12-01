Burnham ‘Santa Express Run’ to be held next Sunday in memory of local cancer victim

A fundraising Santa run is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday, December 8th for a charity in memory of a local boy who died of cancer.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, sadly passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

The sixth annual festive ‘Santa Express Run’ will be held in aid of Young Lives Vs Cancer and Love Musgrove on Burnham-On-Sea Beach for either 5km and 10km participants.

Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to announce our fifth Joe’s Santa Express 5/10K fun run on 8th December.”

“Registration will open from 10.45am and our lovely Tori Taylor for Burnham-On-Sea Boot-camp will get everyone moving with our traditional warm up and for this year we have a surprise extra fund raiser, leading to our race start at 12.15pm. The entry fee is only £10 on the day.”

“Can I take this opportunity to thank you for supporting the event once again as we continue to grow each year.”

“A huge thanks goes to beach manager Ian Jefferies and marshals, Burnham Masons for supporting our medals this year, Highbridge caravans for being one of our main sponsors, Mama Janines cake stall, College Chiropractic clinic for a generous sponsor and Bespoke Eco Medals for a charity discount, 1610 for our race arch and goodies, BARB Search and Rescue, Tori Taylor at Burnham Boot Camp, JP Plumbing for supplying our water once again, Weston College for our marketing material, Brent Engineering, CAL Plumbing from Burnham, Asda Highbridge and The Reeds Arms Wetherspoons. Check out SW Fitness for Bridgwater’s most popular Zumba classes. It’s exercise in disguise.”

”The funds raised with be given to the charities before Christmas to hopefully support those who may be in hospital or who require care during the festive period.”