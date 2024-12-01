Highbridge Festival of The Arts thanks local firm and nursing home as plans for event get moving

Plans for next spring’s 2025 Highbridge Festival of The Arts are gathering pace following the move of the event’s piano.

Next year’s Highbridge Festival of The Arts will be running between Monday 10 March and Saturday 22 March 2025.

Over the past week, the Festival piano has been moved to Holywell Nursing Home in Brent Knoll. Festival Secretary, Clare Catcheside, says: “We really appreciate the owner of Holywell volunteering to foster our piano until we need it.”

“We are extremely grateful to Matt Scott at Sopha for providing a van for the removal and to Kevin and The Sopha Team for literally shouldering the piano on its journey to its new home.”

Sarah Joyce, Owner and Matron of Holywell Nursing Home, adds: “We are thrilled to look after the piano for the Festival. We have a pianist who visits us regularly to play for the residents and she will be delighted to play it, rather than using a keyboard. And, we have members of staff and residents who will also enjoy playing the piano. It’s going to be wonderful!”

The Music Section of the Festival will be taking place at St John’s Church, Highbridge from Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 March, with Speech and Drama and Dance taking place during the preceding week at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea. More information is available at www.highbridgefestival.org.uk and entries are now open.