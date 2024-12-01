East Huntspill holiday park shortlisted for two awards at annual tourism ceremony

The team who run East Huntspill’s Wall Eden Farm are celebrating after being shortlisted for two awards at the Bristol Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards.

Wall Eden is a former dairy farm on the edge of the Somerset Levels with lodges, log cabins, holiday cottages and glamping pods.

A spokesperson says: “For a second year in a row we’ve made it to the final of the Bristol, Bath & Somerset Tourism Awards, and this time we’re in two categories: Holiday Park of the Year, and Business Events Venue of the Year.”



“Thank you to our team and suppliers for keeping our little holiday retreat punching with the big boys! And thanks to our wonderful customers, whom keep us going year on year. The awards night is next Thursday, keep your fingers crossed for us!”

The holiday park’s team, pictured above, won the title of ‘holiday park of the year’ in 2023.

Holiday accommodation in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean