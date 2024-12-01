New hobby and modelling shop set to open in Burnham-On-Sea

A new hobby supplies and modelling shop is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre in December.

Owner Craig Luck is renovating the old Rosemary’s Florist shop in Regent Street into a new, family run hobby supply and model shop called Crusader Games.

“This will be something new for Burnham. We will be stocking many of the top branded paints and supplies, as well as a huge selection of tabletop games like Warhammer, Pokémon and more,” says Craig.

“Our aim is to do a soft open in the first week of December, open for two weeks before closing for the holidays, with an official opening in the first week of January.”

He added that there will be a community gaming table at the premises for local people to come and use.

Work to renovate the property, pictured, is currently underway.