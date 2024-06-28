Burnham swimming teacher and fitness instructor competes in European Aquathlon Championships

A Burnham-On-Sea swimming teacher and fitness instructor has competed in the European Aquathlon Championships this month.

Jeannie, from Burnham Swim and Sports Academy, competed at the European Aquathlon Championships and came seventh in her age group by completing a 1000m swim and 5km run.

The following day she competed in the Aquabike European Championships by completing a 2000m swim and 90km bike ride where she came third in her age category.

A Burnham Swim and Sports Academy spokesperson said: “She’s a fantastic ambassador for the Academy. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience which she brings to all the classes she teaches, both to children and adults.”

Jeannie says: “I learned to swim at the age of 39 in order to be able to complete a triathlon. I was always sporty at school and I played hockey and netball for Wiltshire, but I was afraid of the water!”

Now I love swimming, am dedicated to my training, and compete in my age group for GB at triathlon. I want little swimmers to overcome their fears, have fun learning to swim, always be safe around water, and above all to believe in themselves and that anything is possible.”