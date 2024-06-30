15.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 01, 2024
News

Burnham's BEES drama group brings classic 'Matilda The Musical Jr' to town theatre

Final tickets are on sale for a special performance of ‘Matilda The Musical Jr’ which is coming to Burnham-On-Sea this coming weekend.

The Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society, one of Somerset’s longest running drama groups, is performing the show at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 6th July at 7pm and Sunday 7th July at 3pm.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr. tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

A spokesperson says: “The streets will be filled by the smell of rebellion when the BEES junior cast presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR., adapted from the award-winning full-length musical and featuring all your favourite songs.”

“Matilda is an astonishing little girl who lives with cruel parents who find her to be a nuisance. When Matilda enters her first term at school, she captures the attention of Miss Honey, a kind teacher, and the two form a friendship.”

“Unfortunately, the school is ruled by a mean headmistress named Miss Trunchbull, who hates children! Will Matilda’s cleverness and courage be enough to withstand the reign of Miss Trunchbull?”

Click here for more details on tickets. Prices: £18 (£16 under 18s)

