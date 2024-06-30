15.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 01, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea beach walk raises funds for cancer sufferer Jack, 5

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A beach walk from Burnham-On-Sea to Brean and back was held on Sunday (June 30th) to raise funds for overseas treatment for a young local cancer sufferer.

As reported here, Jack Gyde, 5, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma after initially suffering pain in January.

Parents Sarah Mackey and Ben Gyde have received a huge amount of support since starting their online fundraising page to raise £250,000, with over half the amount raised.

A fundraising wild west themed beach walk was held from Burnham-On-Sea to Brean and back on Sunday 30th June with entry and sponsorship fees collected going to the fund.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sarah says they are “overwhelmed” with the support of the local community. 

She adds: “We’ve raised over £120,000, so we are nearly half way, which is amazing considering we only started at the end of February.”

“We are extremely grateful for all the community and local businesses that have, and continue to, support Jack. He gets recognised now if we are out locally.”

“Our buckets in the local pubs and shops are doing well and we appreciate everyone who drops money in them.”

See Jack’s fundraising page here.

