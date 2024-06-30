15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jul 02, 2024
News
News

Concern for welfare of man caused Somerset M5 closure

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

There were long delays on the M5 motorway through Somerset on Monday (July 1st) due to a Police incident.

Long queues of traffic built up in both directions stretching from Burnham to Taunton.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We were called at 10:06am to reports of concern for the welfare of a man on the M5 between junctions 23 (Bridgwater) and 24 (Huntworth).”

“Officers attended alongside emergency services colleagues and closed the motorway in both directions.”

“It was reopened by 12.30pm after the incident was safely resolved.”

