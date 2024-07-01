Tickets on sale for 167th annual East Brent Harvest Home

East Brent Harvest Home tickets are officially on sale as organisers prepare to celebrate its 167th year.

The long-running historic event returns with more attractions than ever on Saturday 24th August.

Tickets can be purchased from the Brent Knoll Inn and Brent House farm shop.

Ticket prices this year are £28 for adults and £12 for children under 14. Gates open at 11:30am.

One of the organisers, Tash Oliver, says there are still opportunities available to support this year‘s event with sponsorship of tables and poles available from little as £100.

“If anyone would like to get involved with helping with our event, setting up on the days leading up to the big day or on the day itself we are always welcoming helpers, from servers and carvers to beer carriers.”

“We are running the hoops and baskets competition again this year so if you would like to enter please drop your entry in on Friday 23rd August.”

“If you are unable to make the luncheon, don’t forget we have free entry to the public after 3pm.”

“We will have children’s entertainment from Krazy Kev and Dinky Dino. The Hula Hoop Lady and Football Fun Factory are both returning after joining us last year.”

“We also have a surprise guest appearance at 4pm from one of children’s most loved TV characters…. Bluey!“

“We also have tea, coffee, cake and a hog roast through the afternoon and Station 2 Station will be joining us with live music from 6pm seeing us through till 9pm.”

For more information on any of the above please email ebhh_secretary@outlook.com