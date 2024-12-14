6.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Dec 14, 2024
Burnham's Ritz Cinema fully re-opens after repairs to storm damage
News

Burnham’s Ritz Cinema fully re-opens after repairs to storm damage

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Ritz Cinema Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema has fully re-opened after one of its screens had to close for several days this week following damage caused by Storm Darragh.

Air conditioning units, a satellite dish and dozens of solar panels were damaged on the roof of the cinema and social club in Victoria Street last weekend.

One of The Ritz Cinema’s screens also had to close due to damage to its ceiling, with water coming through, prompting staff to set up tarpaulins to protect the furniture alongside buckets.

Pat Scott, owner of the Ritz Cinema, says it has been a “difficult few days” but he is “relieved” that the cinema is now fully open.

“We apologise for any inconvenience – we will not have air conditioning until this is fully repaired, but our full schedule is now back up and running. This includes special screenings of Polar Express today.”

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, dozens of solar panels were damaged and blown off the roof of the Ritz Social Club, pictured, during damaging gusts last weekend. Screen one was closed to the public as a safety precaution.

 

