Council issues update on huge tree blocking Burnham’s Rectory Road

Work to clear a huge tree that has blocked Burnham-On-Sea’s Rectory Road for a week is set to get underway.

The large tree was uprooted when Storm Darragh struck with 75mph winds last weekend, as reported here.

A Somerset Council spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Friday: “This very large tree is on private land so is the responsibility of the landowner. Our specialist arboriculture team has been advising them and the homeowner is arranging for a tree surgeon to attend and remove the tree.”

“We are hoping work can start imminently but services are in demand after Storm Darragh, so this will depend on priority and availability.”

The spokesman adds: “Other factors include potential damage to a tree on the other side which is the Council’s responsibility and which will be assessed and there may be a further need for utilities to check for damage to the water supply. In the meantime, the road is closed.”

“There is a short local diversion, and our team has put barriers around the site for the safety of the public.”

“We appreciate people’s patience while this is resolved.”