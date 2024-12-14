PHOTOS: Over £18,600 raised for Somerset Breast Cancer Now at annual ball night

Over 270 people have attended a fundraising ball near Burnham-On-Sea, raising a huge £18,600 for a local breast cancer support charity.

The Somerset Breast Cancer Now Ball, held at the Batch Country House in Lympsham, was well attended last Saturday night (December 7th).

Organiser Holly Macbeth, from Somerset Breast Cancer Now, said the evening had been a huge success, raising a “staggering” £18,621.02.

She adds: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making this our best ball ever. Over 270 guests braved the weather on Saturday to come out in full force to support Somerset Breast Cancer Now.”

“It was a fantastic evening with many of guests getting into the ball theme with amazing costumes with the theme ‘enchantment under the sea’.”

“We thank all who donated raffle and auctions prizes to help us raise this incredible amount which is insane and finally, to all our ball guests who came and were all so generous on the night. We would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to the Batch Country House, Dave Englefield, Six Machine, Phil Woodall photography, and the Lions of Weston.”

“The money raised is going to do so much good for so many supporting those all those affected by breast cancer and also the research that is needed into finding new treatments.”

“The care and support this Charity provides is second to none and relies on fundraising

events like this to keep the vital research and support going.”

“All of the team are thrilled and delighted and in shock! What an amazing way to end 2024! To enquire about next year’s ball on 6th December 2025 or to get involved with the group email bcnowsomerset@gmail.com.”