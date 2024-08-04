Burnham’s traditional Punch and Judy shows ‘no longer financially viable’ on seafront

A traditional seaside Punch and Judy show is set to permanently leave Burnham-On-Sea seafront this autumn because the operator says it is no longer financially viable there.

‘Professor’ Paul Wheeler has a concession from Somerset Council to run his seaside show on Burnham’s Esplanade, near the jetty.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “Unfortunately, this will be my last season on Burnham seafront after 13 years – I pass on my thanks to the locals, holidaymakers and businesses who have supported me over that time.”

“Unfortuntately, though, it just isn’t financially viable for me any longer on the seafront because a lot of people don’t pay the £2 charge to watch the show.”

“I pay a council fee for the concession and need the income from passers-by to make it viable. The only way it would work is if I was on here a retainer basis.”

Paul adds that that his traditional Punch & Judy shows will still be running in Brean at Northam Farm holiday park on Thursdays in August and he plans to continue to attend Burnham’s Food Festivals and to be available for local bookings.

“I always receive very positive feedback from people who come to the shows – they are very much a seaside tradition,” he says.

Paul has previously performed his show on ITV1’s This Morning and on Channel 5’s Paul Merton’s Great Adventures. he has been performing on and off since he was aged seven and has been fully employed in the role since 2005. He is also a full member of the Punch & Judy Fellowship and Equity.