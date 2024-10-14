Celebration of Burnham’s Dementia Friendly Church Service to be held this week

This week sees the annual Autumn celebration of 3rd Thursday, a dementia friendly service, at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill, Associate Vicar of St Andrew’s says: “We are delighted to be celebrating the 8th anniversary of 3rd Thursday, our monthly afternoon service, which is open to all, and Dementia Friendly, held on each 3rd Thursday of the month at 2.30pm in St Andrew’s Church.”

3rd Thursday started in 2017 with a vision for a service that is both dementia friendly, and accessible to everyone, whatever their age and abilities; where there would be familiar and well-loved hymns and prayers, a thought for the day, and a shared high tea with sandwiches, cake and a hot drink.

Rev Sharon adds: “The service is very welcoming; open to everyone, and is dementia friendly so that we can build a real sense of community amongst all who attend. We think of it as ‘feeding Body and Soul’.”

“Each year in the Autumn the church has held a special celebration service with special guests, and this month, on Thursday October 17th, we are holding our celebration and are delighted to be welcoming Cllr Sharon Perry, the town Mayor, and John Hardy, Chair and coordinator of Bridgwater Dementia Action Alliance. A thought for the day will be given by St Andrew’s Vicar, Rev’d Cheryl Hawkins.”

“And of course, along with the usual tea of sandwiches and cakes, there will be a special 3rd Thursday Birthday Cake!”

All are very welcome to come along to St Andrew’s Church at 2.30pm this Thursday 17th October, and on each third Thursday of the month thereafter.