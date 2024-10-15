Unmarked police vans introduced in speeding crackdown

Unmarked police road safety vans are being introduced across Somerset to help stop speeding drivers.

Avon and Somerset Police says it has identified specific areas of concern using community reports, Speedwatch schemes and collision data.

The aim is to deter speeding and prevent serious collisions by encouraging “consistent safe driving behaviours”, it says.

Chief Insp Robert Cheeseman, head of road policing and road safety for the force, added: “The use of unmarked speed detection vans is not about catching people out, it’s about protecting lives.”

“Speeding is one of the leading causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, and we are committed to using every tool at our disposal to address this,” he said.

In 2023, 63 people lost their lives in 55 collisions across Avon and Somerset and there have been calls across the community to improve road safety.

In addition to detecting speeding offences, the new unmarked vans are equipped with 360-degree cameras and long-range detection technology capable of identifying other road traffic offences, including failure to wear a seatbelt and using a handheld device while driving.

The vans also feature infrared for night-time enforcement and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology.

Chief Insp Cheeseman adds: “The introduction of unmarked road safety enforcement vans represents a significant step forward in our commitment to reducing road fatalities and serious injuries.”

“We urge all motorists to adhere to speed limits and recognise that road safety is a collective responsibility.”

The force has said that all costs recovered from speed enforcement is reinvested into road safety initiatives and educational programmes.

The locations of unmarked vans will be determined based on evidence from past incidents, community feedback, and data from speed enforcement and Community Speedwatch schemes.