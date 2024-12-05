Residents are being invited to a Christmas community event to be held at Brue Place in Highbridge.

Barratt Homes is organising the free event, with baristas serving hot chocolate, mulled wine and cakes at Brue Place in Highbridge next Thursday (12th December).

The housebuilder is inviting everyone to join them to enjoy live festive music, hot drinks, and a celebration of all things Christmas.

“We love seeing neighbours and friends coming together at our events across all seasons, but at this time of year they always tell us how fabulous it is to take a pause from all the seasonal preparations to just be in the moment,” says the firm’s Andrea Pilgrim.

“We’ll be welcoming local group The Coastline Singers to lead us in song, and hope everyone in the area can wrap up warm and come out to join us. Everyone is welcome and it’s all free of charge. The fun starts at 5pm and will run to 7pm, meeting by the Barratt Sales Centre.”

Barratt will also be having a collection to raise funds for their Charity of the Year, The Harbour.