Yellow weather warning for high winds and heavy rain issued for Burnham-On-Sea area

Burnham-On-Sea residents have been warned to expect heavy rain and strong winds over the next few days.

The Met Office has issued a set of yellow weather warnings across three days for the south west region from 3pm on Friday (Dec 6th), incuding the Burnham-On-Sea area.

A spokesperson says: “A deep low may cross England and Wales from Friday afternoon, clearing to the east Saturday night. The low may bring a period of strong winds to much of the warning area, with some heavy rain likely.”

“Winds may quite widely gust to around 40-50 mph inland but locally could gust in excess of 60 mph, whilst around coasts, winds may gust to 60-70 mph. The wind and rain may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows a blustery few days.