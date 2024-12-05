12.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 05, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsYellow weather warning for high winds and heavy rain issued for Burnham-On-Sea...
News

Yellow weather warning for high winds and heavy rain issued for Burnham-On-Sea area

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Stormy Burnham-On-Sea weather conditions

Burnham-On-Sea residents have been warned to expect heavy rain and strong winds over the next few days.

The Met Office has issued a set of yellow weather warnings across three days for the south west region from 3pm on Friday (Dec 6th), incuding the Burnham-On-Sea area.

A spokesperson says: “A deep low may cross England and Wales from Friday afternoon, clearing to the east Saturday night. The low may bring a period of strong winds to much of the warning area, with some heavy rain likely.”

“Winds may quite widely gust to around 40-50 mph inland but locally could gust in excess of 60 mph, whilst around coasts, winds may gust to 60-70 mph. The wind and rain may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows a blustery few days.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea MP encourages residents to support local shops on Small Business Saturday
Next article
Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank thanks generous locals for donations amid record demand

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Double Brace

Circus Funtasia

Elles Belles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12.9 ° C
13.3 °
12.1 °
95 %
4kmh
100 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com