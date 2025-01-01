11.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 01, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsChristmas tree collection service now underway by Burnham's Hillview Carnival Club
News

Christmas tree collection service now underway by Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club’s annual Christmas tree collection service is underway with all funds raised going towards the club.

The service will be underway across the Burnham-On-Sea area from Monday December 30th, with real trees being collected and recycled in return for a £7 donation.

“We will collect your tree from Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Berrow, West Huntspill, Bason Bridge and Brent Knoll,” says the club’s Julia Rosser.

Text 07752 868483 with your name and address to arrange collection and payment.

She adds: “All of your donations will help us create another fabulous entry for the 2025 carnival.”

Previous article
Founder of Burnham mental health charity awarded British Empire Medal in New Year Honours
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea hair salon celebrates its 20th anniversary

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

Eddy Van Man

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
11.8 ° C
12.5 °
11.4 °
79 %
5.4kmh
100 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
4 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
1 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com