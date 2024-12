Residents across the Burnham-On-Sea area have marked the start of 2025 with celebrations.

Over 100 people saw in the New Year at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club where a party with live music from local band Juice and entertainment was a sell-out, pictured here.

Dozens of people attended a New Year’s Eve celebration at Brean Country Club where the audience enjoyed a meal and live music leading up to the chimes of Big Ben.

And Burnham and Highbridge’s pubs were also busy celebrating the start of 2025.