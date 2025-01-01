Burnham-On-Sea hair salon celebrates its 20th anniversary

A long-running hair salon in Burnham-On-Sea has celebrated its 20th year of business this week.

Hair Craft in Regent Street was set up two decades ago by owner Zoe Hughes, pictured.

“It’s been a busy 20 years and my thanks go to all our wonderful loyal customers for their support,” Zoe told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The pandemic years were challenging but we are doing well and busy – we are not going anywhere!”

She adds: “I love the job and can’t imagine doing anything else.”

”The people make it – I have met so many fabulous customers over the years.”