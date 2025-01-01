Busy year of Burnham-On-Sea community events ahead in 2025

A busy year of community events is lined up for 2025 in Burnham-On-Sea.

We’ve gathered some of the key dates of Burnham-On-Sea’s main events so you can update your diary and calendar:

Highbridge Festival of the Arts: March 10th-22nd

The 77th festival of performing arts returns with Speech & Drama, Dance & Music entries at Burnham’s Princess Theatre and St John’s Church in Highbridge

The 77th festival of performing arts returns with Speech & Drama, Dance & Music entries at Burnham's Princess Theatre and St John's Church in Highbridge

The 2025 festival returns to the Princess Theatre on May 17th

The 2025 festival returns to the Princess Theatre on May 17th

The eat:Burnham festival will be held in the town centre in the spring

The eat:Burnham festival will be held in the town centre in the spring

Dozens of classic vehicles will go on show at this annual event organised jointly by Burnham Chamber of Trade and Bridgwater Classic Vintage Club

Dozens of classic vehicles will go on show at this annual event organised jointly by Burnham Chamber of Trade and Bridgwater Classic Vintage Club

Dozens of emergency services from across the south west will gather on Burnham seafront for the town’s rescue services day the day before the August Bank Holiday

Dozens of emergency services from across the south west will gather on Burnham seafront for the town's rescue services day the day before the August Bank Holiday

The popular, annual live music and arts festival returns to Burnham town centre

The popular, annual live music and arts festival returns to Burnham town centre

The popular seafront display is scheduled to burst into life with a spectacular display

The popular seafront display is scheduled to burst into life with a spectacular display

The colourful carnival cavalcade returns to Burnham-On-Sea, featuring dozens of huge illuminated carnival carts. Read more.

