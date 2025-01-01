11.8 C
Wed Jan 01, 2025
NewsWhat's On

Busy year of Burnham-On-Sea community events ahead in 2025

A busy year of community events is lined up for 2025 in Burnham-On-Sea.

We’ve gathered some of the key dates of Burnham-On-Sea’s main events so you can update your diary and calendar:

  • Highbridge Festival of the Arts: March 10th-22nd
    The 77th festival of performing arts returns with Speech & Drama, Dance & Music entries at Burnham’s Princess Theatre and St John’s Church in Highbridge
  • Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival: May 17th
    The 2025 festival returns to the Princess Theatre on May 17th
  • Burnham-On-Sea Food and Drink Festival: May 24th
    The eat:Burnham festival will be held in the town centre in the spring
  • Classic car show in Burnham-On-Sea High Street: June 7th
    Dozens of classic vehicles will go on show at this annual event organised jointly by Burnham Chamber of Trade and Bridgwater Classic Vintage Club
  • Burnham-On-Sea rescue services day: Sunday August 24th
    Dozens of emergency services from across the south west will gather on Burnham seafront for the town’s rescue services day the day before the August Bank Holiday
  • BosFest: August 29th, 30th and 31st
    The popular, annual live music and arts festival returns to Burnham town centre
  • Burnham-On-Sea seafront fireworks: Sunday November 2nd
    The popular seafront display is scheduled to burst into life with a spectacular display
  • Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2025: Monday November 3rd
    The colourful carnival cavalcade returns to Burnham-On-Sea, featuring dozens of huge illuminated carnival carts. Read more.

Also see: What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge 

Happy New Year! Start of 2025 celebrated at Burnham-On-Sea events

