Met Office issues snow warning across the South West for this weekend

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow across the South West, including the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The yellow warning is in place from 12pm on Saturday 4th January, until 9am on Monday 6th January.

The majority of the UK is covered by the warning, including parts of Somerset.

Burnham-On-Sea could see sleet or snow on Saturday, according to the Met Office.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “Heavy snow may cause some disruption over the weekend. Outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards later on Saturday and overnight into Sunday will likely be preceded by a spell of snow on its northern flank.”

“Whilst there is a fair bit of uncertainty as to how far north this may spread, and how long any snow will last, significant accumulations of snow are possible, especially but not exclusively on hills.”

“Currently, parts of the Midlands, Wales and northern England are most at risk of disruption, where 5cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with perhaps as much as 20-30 cm over high ground of Wales and/or the Pennines.”

“This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.”

“In addition, as milder air attempts to move northwards into southern and central areas, snow may turn to a spell of freezing rain for a time, adding to the risk of ice.”

“If milder air is able to spread more bodily northwards, any snow in southern parts of the warning area may be relatively short-lived before turning to rain.”

“Given the uncertainties, it is quite likely this warning area and start/end times will be refined over the coming days as confidence increases in areas most likely to be impacted.”