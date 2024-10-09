£1m cost of restoring giant Willow Man sculpture next to M5 motorway

“It made it possible to realise there are other options for the Willow Man. We looked at how we can possibly make it and even looked at re-siting the work,” she says. “As an artist its tremendous because we can look beyond the Willow Man as he is and make him good. It can be achieved.”

She adds it may have to be rebuilt from a different material, such as steel, to make it a more permanent fixture and is working with Somerset Council to publish the feasibility report.

Cllr Bill Revans, Leader of Somerset Council, said the authority had previously spent about £100,000 over the years on keeping the Willow Man in place. However, he adds: “We’re not in a position to use any of the funds available to us towards this project.”

The council had explored its options, which include contracts made with housing and industrial developers building in the area.

Mr Revans said the council “greatly” valued art in the county, but added its stretch on finances meant it had to focus on delivering statutory services. And he said if anyone is able to help, the council would work in partnership with them to get the project started.