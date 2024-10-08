13.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Oct 09, 2024
Highbridge War Memorial Trust unveils line-up of fundraising events this autumn
News

Highbridge War Memorial Trust unveils line-up of fundraising events this autumn

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge War Memorial Trust

Highbridge War Memorial Trust has announced a line-up of events taking place at Southwell House and Gardens this autumn.

The charity is holding the fundraising events to support its work in running and maintaining the historic facilities.

All the events will from 10am until 2pm. They include on October 26th, a preloved clothing sale at £1 an item.

The next event will be held on November 2nd when a pop-up charity shop and refreshments is run at Southwell House.

November 16th will see a sale of books, CDs and DVDs.   And a further pop-up charity shop and refreshments will be held on December 7th.

