Brean Village Hall Committee set to hold AGM

Brean Village Hall Committee is set to holds its Annual General Meeting this Friday, 11th October, at 7pm when local residents will be welcome.

A spokesperson says: “Come along to the AGM and see what your village hall has to offer. If you live from Hurn Lane to Brean Down and backwards to the river, you are entitled to come along.”

“Be part of a team that is working to bring the community together. Anyone can be part of the committee, so if you have admin skills, event organising skills, decorating skills, accountancy skills, can use your muscles, or just ideas – we would love to hear from you.”

“Call or leave a message to Kathy on 07743355436 to join the team.”